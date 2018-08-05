Freight train derails in Pittsburgh, sending cars crashing onto tracks below

A freight train derailed in Pittsburgh on Sunday, sending train cars crashing onto light rail tracks below. It’s unclear if anyone was injured during the incident, which occurred near Station Square.

Pittsburgh Port Authority tweeted that all inbound and outbound trail services had been suspended. Port Authority crews are heading to the scene to assess the damage, Adam Brandolph of Pittsburgh Port Authority told CBS News.

Station Square right now. We are working. To establish bus shuttles to get riders to/from the South Hills. pic.twitter.com/UO9qGG3ZW4 — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018

The derailed train is not owned by Pittsburgh Port Authority, but the tracks it fell on are. He said it was too early to tell what caused the derailment.