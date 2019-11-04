Fresh Del Monte Produce unit recalls 140 vegetable products over listeria fears

More than 140 vegetable products made by a Fresh Del Monte Produce subsidiary and sold at supermarkets across the U.S. and in Canada have been recalled due to concerns they might be contaminated with listeria.

The recall includes items like veggie trays, mixes and bowls sold under the Mann’s brand or private labels, including Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Kroger and Safeway’s Signature Farms, according to a notice posted Sunday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Mann Packaging Co., a division of Fresh Del Monte Produce, said it initiated the recall in response to a notification by the FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The organism can cause serious and at times fatal infections in the young, frail or elderly and in those with weakened immune systems, Mann Packaging said in a statement.

One of many products involved in vegetable recall U.S. Food and Drug Administration

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, the CDC noted. Pregnant women and newborns are among those most at risk from the infection, with pregnant women 10 times more likely than other people to get a listeria infection, the agency said.

The company would work with authorities to investigate the problem, Mann said.

The recalled products have “Best If Enjoyed By” dates of October 11, 2019, to November 16, 2019. A list of the recalled products and images can be found here for the U.S. (or see the list below) and here for Canada.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products were urged to discard them. Those with questions can call (844) 927-0707 or email Mann at consumers@mannpacking.com.

U.S. products and UPC codes: