Fresh Start Community: One step closer to completion in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition has been working to address homelessness in the area.

In that time, they’ve helped place people in hotels and rental properties, but they knew there was a need for something more stable.

Since COVID began, the organization has been working on a Fresh Start Community.

In the area, there is a need for some families to have a fresh start.

That’s why the Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition is working to complete its Fresh Start Community.

The tiny home village in East Columbus has been a long-term vision for the coalition.

Project Coordinator Sandra Depriest said this community would help those families regain their independence.

“(For those) who could move in for 3 to 6 months. We could support them, you know, they would not be obligated for rent or utilities during that time, and help them get on their feet,” Depriest said.

While this project has been in the works for the past few years, the organization has run into obstacles. However, Depriest said, “We’re trying to land the plane, and we’re close. We’re getting much closer.”

The land is built up about 6 feet to prevent any flooding from the Luxapalila Creek.

While this project has taken a while, Depriest said it is about 75% complete. The goal is to have the homes ready by the end of January, and hopefully have people moved in by spring.

The project is funded through grants and donations from various organizations and volunteers.

Candidates moving in will need to fill out an application and be screened.

“Someone who is really committed to becoming independent – that’s the main qualification, and capable of doing that,” Depriest said. “We have a number of people who are struggling. We went to provide a place and a process for people to get off the streets who want to get off the streets.”

Depriest said out of the 10 homes, there will be two family units and two handicap accessible units, with a goal of processing 100 people a year through the Fresh Start Community.

While the concept is new to Columbus, Depriest said they have seen this model work in other areas, such as Austin and Nashville.

The Homeless Coalition is working on training classes for financial management, budgeting, job searching, and interviews.

“They will have a plan and will be moving toward independence during that time,” Depriest said.

Depriest said it’s important to keep these goals front and center, especially during the Holiday season.

“There is a quote from Isaiah that said, you know, what is fasting? Is fasting not giving our food to those who are hungry and shelter to those who are homeless? So, our purpose, our goal, is to help the people in our community who need a hand to get off the streets and become independent,” Depriest said.

The organization is in the midst of a fundraising campaign for the community. To donate or learn more, you can call 662-549-2643.

