Friendly City Books staff gear up for 3rd Annual Possumtown Book Festival

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you like to curl up with a good book, you’ll soon have a chance to stretch out with a bunch of them.

The staff at Friendly City Books is gearing up for the 3rd Annual Possumtown Book Festival.

This year’s event will feature 24 local authors and another 24 regional authors, as well as panel discussions, a kids program featuring Marie Burgess, who will be reading her books for the younger crowd, and a writing workshop with nationally acclaimed poet and author, Ole Miss Professor, and former Mississippi Poet Laureate Beth Ann Fennelly.

It’s a good time to share your love of reading with other book lovers.

“We want people to remember that reading is for everyone, and that there is something for you out there. And, reading is also a way to connect with other people, so part of the fun of the book festival is meeting other people who maybe you wouldn’t have met otherwise, or seeing a friend you haven’t seen in a long time, because you’ve bonded over a book together,” said Friendly City Books Founder Emily Liner.

Mark your calendars now: the Possumtown Book Festival will be on Saturday, August 29, at the Columbus Arts Council.

For more information, you can go to Friendly City Books’ website or Facebook page, or just drop in.

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