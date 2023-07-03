Friends, family to hold prayer rally after car wreck critically injures woman

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 23-year-old Summer Ethridge was airlifted to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a car wreck at a Clay County intersection Friday morning.

Ethridge has been sedated for the last three days because of multiple brain bleeds and doctors are getting ready to begin the waking-up process.

Friends and family are asking the community to join them at the hospital Tuesday morning for a prayer rally.

“Summer is tough. She is gritty; she is tough. She works at a cattle ranch and she doesn’t get left behind. She’s just as tough as the men. She can be girly and get all dolled up and she can get dirty too. We believe in the power of people and the power of energy, and the power of prayers so we want as many people as we can to meet up there Tuesday morning at 8:30 just all come together and try to raise Summer up,” said Barrett Edens, Ethridge’s Boss.

For those who are able to come, they ask to meet at the hospital parking lot at 8:30 a.m.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter