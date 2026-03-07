Friends of Dean Park expands farmers’ market with USDA grant

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Spring is around the corner, and that means area farmers and gardeners are getting ready to get dirty.

It also means Farmers’ Markets will soon be opening.

Thanks to a grant, the distance from farm to market is about to get shorter for the Center Hill Farmers Market in Louisville.

When it comes to growing produce, the weather is a major factor.

Thanks to a $25,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture EQUIP Grant, the Friends of Dean Park and Center Hill Farmers’ Market will be able to have a little control over that factor.

The organizations are using the money to build a high tunnel/hoop house that will allow them to grow vegetables and other produce year-round.

President of Friends of Dean Park, Inc. Elmetra Patterson said the opportunity also opens up activity for future farmers.

“Through the years, Friends of Dean Park have been teaching gardening to youth, especially the youth who are being homeschooled, and we have also provided lessons to seniors who want to learn how to garden at home,” Patterson said. “That has been a very successful project, and we decided that we should increase our gardening and open it to the community as a community garden.”

Produce such as tomatoes, mustard, collard greens, kale, and other vegetables will be available to plant in the high tunnel.

Richard Moncrief said it has been a desire to have the opportunity to grow fresh produce in the area.

“I think naturally you know what you are putting into, you know what you are fertilizing and you don’t usually insecticide only as needed,” Moncrief said. “So that makes it for a better healthy person and that is what we want to give is healthy food and I am a product of that.”

Patterson said she appreciates all the hard work and support shown from the Friends of Dean Park.

“Our motto is ‘It only takes a few committed people to change the world’ and we are kind of showing that wee don’t have a large membership of people who pay their dues and make donations but the workers are dedicated and are faithful workers,” Patterson said.

Friends of Dean Park, Inc. is asking the community for donation towards finishing the Center Hill Farmers Market.

