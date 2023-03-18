Frigid few nights ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – A dangerous freeze is expected the next few days. Spring returns by the middle of next week.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy and breezy with highs in the lower 50s in the afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: As clouds slowly clear out and winds mostly relax, temperatures will drop below freezing and into the 20s for most. This will be the first of two nights with significant freeze potential, so please protect pets & plants!

SUNDAY: Despite sunshine all day, highs will likely hold in the 40s. Sunday night brings the most dangerous aspect of the upcoming freeze – expect lows in the lower to middle 20s for most of the region, and a freeze warning remains in effect.

NEXT WEEK: The weather starts chilly Monday and Tuesday, but a noticeable warm-up is expected from Wednesday onward. A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but the main item of interest is the strong front for the end of the week. Showers and storms appear likely Friday, and we’ll need to watch this system for severe potential.