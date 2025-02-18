From farms to bakeries, egg shortages and price hikes are challenging small businesses

Associated Press,
EGG
EGG

NEW YORK (AP) — Sources from Associated Press say small business owners that rely on eggs for their products are facing sticker shock because the usually reliable staple is in short supply.

Avian flu is forcing farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month, causing U.S. egg prices to skyrocket. The average price of a dozen Grade A eggs in U.S. cities reached $4.95 in January, eclipsing the previous record of $4.82 set two years earlier and more than double the low of $2.04 that was recorded in August 2023. The Agriculture Department predicts prices will soar another 20% this year.

Most owners are taking the increase in stride, looking at it as just one of many hurdles they constantly face. But if the problem persists, they could be forced to raise prices or adjust their products.

Liz Berman is the owner and sole proprietor of The Sleepy Baker in Natick, Massachusetts. She specializes in custom, from-scratch cakes but also sells cupcakes, cookies, pies and other baked goods.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.

Categories: Local News, State News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related