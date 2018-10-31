From health care to global warming, what Missouri voters care about

We’re taking a closer look at the midterm elections in our series, Issues That Matter. Control of the Senate hinges in part on a race in Missouri. Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is locked in a close contest with the state’s Attorney General Josh Hawley. Missouri voted for President Trump in 2016 and has grown more conservative over time. CBS News contributor Steve Inskeep, who’s also host of NPR’s “Morning Edition” and “Up First,” took a road trip and stopped for three meals with Missouri voters.