From self-doubt to strength: CHS A.C.E. award nominee finds her voice

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI is continuing coverage on the nominees for the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Award.

The A.C.E award is for a student who has excelled through hardship in their life.

NiJayhia Capron, Senior at Columbus High School and A.C.E. Award nominee, has moved around a lot during her time in school, which made it difficult for her to figure out where she fit in.

Each restart left her wondering what the next move was while also navigating self-doubt and comparison to her peers.

“Just like being a new kid at a school, not having friends, not being able to fit in in any way because you’re new, it was just hard and challenging for me,” Capron said.

So, it was either continue walking in fear and self-doubt, blending in with the crowd, or pushing past that fear.

She started with baby steps her senior year – volunteering in her class and joining some clubs, gaining more confidence each time.

“In my 12th-grade year, I started volunteering way more,” Capron said. “I never really did anything before my 12th-grade year. I started playing soccer, powerlifting, drill competitions, Christmas parades, color guard, going to middle schools and elementary schools, teaching them drill, and just telling them about ROTC.”

Pushing through her fear was hard at first, but it got easier over time. She says having extracurricular activities made it easier.

“Without that, I would probably still be the shy, quiet kid if I had never put myself out there,” Capron said.

NiJayhia says this has taught her that she was capable of more than she ever thought.

And her experience has shown her who she wants to be – strong, resilient, and ready to take on whatever life throws at her.

She has a message to younger students or maybe the new kid at a high school.

“You can get out there more with just doing something for you,” Capron said. “Do it for you and not for what anybody else will think. In the end, you’re the one who has to live with it, and you made it what you make it. Don’t try to fit in. Pick your own crew. Even if it’s just your crew, you can do it by yourself. Let it come natural.”

After high school, NaJayhia plans to attend Ole Miss while also serving in the military, and eventually attend law school at Ole Miss.

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