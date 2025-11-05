Front Street to be closed for repair by the City of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – For those in Tupelo, your everyday route could be affected tomorrow morning.

On Thursday, November 6, a contractor for the City of Tupelo will close Front Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street.

According to the city, this is to perform street repairs in an ongoing project.

The closure will be in place while work is being performed between the hours of 6 am to 5 pm.

The daytime closures will continue through Friday, November 14, while workers are present.

Drivers need to use an alternate route and use caution when traveling through this area.

