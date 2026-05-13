FSA provides funds for farmers impacted by severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been one week since devastating tornadoes hit parts of South Mississippi.

As community members continue to pick up the pieces and assess damage, there is federal assistance available specifically to farmers impacted.

Those funds are available through the federal Farm Service Agency (FSA).

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson specifically outlined programs Mississippi farmers should be aware of.

Those include Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance, Emergency Conservation, Emergency Forest Restoration, Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish, Livestock Indemnity, and Tree Assistance Programs.

Farmers impacted are encouraged to visit their local county FSA office.

For more information on those assistance programs, visit our website at fsa.gov/disaster.

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