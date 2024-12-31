Fulton local volunteers time to be a designated driver for New Years

This year makes five New Years that Caitlynn Chilcoat has given her time to drive people who don't have rides home.

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – In 2023 drunk driving killed 10,511 people in the US.

That is about 28 to 30 people per day who lost their lives because someone decided to drive drunk.

This daily average is even higher on New Year’s.

Fulton native Caitlynn Chilcoat is driving to lower that number one carload at a time.

It started five years ago when Chilcoat was leaving her church New Year’s party.

She said that everyone telling her to be careful driving home from the party inspired her.

“I posted on Facebook and I was like, ‘if you need a ride home on New Year’s just shoot me a message,'” Chilcoat said. “And that year I had eight people in my Camry at one time. So after that year I knew that there was really a need for it. And it was just a nice way to start my year out by serving, doing something for others.”

Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said if you’re questioning whether you’re good to drive, you’re probably not.

“If you have to discuss it with yourself that you’re fine, you’re not fine,” Chief Rogers said. “If that’s the case right there, if you’ve had more than 1 or 2 drinks then you need to make sure that you have a designated driver. You’re meeting dozens to hundreds of people every time you get out on the road and potentially putting yourself and their lives in danger.”

Chilcoat said whenever it’s a holiday, people are going to be drinking and need a ride.

“No matter what, if there’s a holiday, there’s going to be drinking,” Chilcoat said. “And someone’s going to need a ride home. And I would rather just step up and do it than them risk it. Because a lot of people will risk it.”

Chief Rogers said there are a couple of things that feed the drunk driving numbers.

“It’s lack of options, and inhibitions are lowered at that time so it makes them feel like they can do it on their own,” Chief Rogers said.

This is the fifth year Chilcoat has stepped in as a volunteer Designated Driver.

“I don’t gain anything from it,” Chilcoat said. “I just show up and do it. You see a need you fill it. If I was to put a price tag on it I feel like less people would be inclined to utilize it.”

She said she is more than happy to give her time for a good cause, even if it does mean missing out on some of the fun.

“My reason is pretty simple,” Chilcoat said. “I just like to be the hands and feet of Jesus and serve where I can. And it just sets a nice tone to start the year off by serving and sacrificing something that I could be doing so someone else can have fun.”

There are 13% more fatal crashes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day than the previous four weeks in the same time frames.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.