BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Fulton man has turned himself into the Itawamba County Sheriff.

Jay Alexander West was named as a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened Friday in Golden.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting scene on Deck Taylor Road. That’s where they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

The victim died at North Mississippi Center in Tupelo. His name has not been released.

As investigators worked the scene, West turned himself in at the Itawamba County Jail.

West is charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Bond was set by Itawamba Justice Court Judge John Bishop at $300,000.

This case will be presented to the Itawamba County Grand Jury.