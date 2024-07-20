Fulton teen dies following a traffic accident in Alabama

19-year-old Ashton Miller was fatally injured Thursday night when the Toyota Corolla he was a passenger in reportedly ran off the road, hit a culvert, and flipped on Highway 18 in Fayette County about 8 miles Northwest of Fayette.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Fulton teen is dead following a traffic accident in Alabama.

Miller was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

He died at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver was airlifted to an area hospital.

The Highway Patrol Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is still investigating the crash.

