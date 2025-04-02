Soldier honored for helping rebuild Tupelo American Legion Post

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A soldier who served his country for nearly three decades gets a big honor for his part in helping rebuild an American Legion Post.

The Commander’s Office at Post Forty Nine in Tupelo was renamed in honor of Lieutenant Colonel Mike Pettigrew. The Lee County native now lives in Hawaii, but served in the U S Army for twenty eight years, and now works at Indo Pacific Command.

Pettigrew was instrumental in rebuilding the post after the original building was destroyed by a tornado in 2014.

He also served as post commander for 9 years and said having the Commander’s Office named after him is a way to honor veterans.

“Everything I have done over the time of dedication is what I believe is the core mission of American Legion, helping veterans, helping the youth, the community and helping each other, it was easy to do what I did, I was a catalyst,” said Pettigrew.

The entire community, including the non-profit ministry, ‘8 Days of Hope,” helped rebuild Post 49 after the tornado.

