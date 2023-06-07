Fulton voters ready to invest tourism tax into town projects

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Fulton voters are ready to invest in tourism and recreation.

A 3% tourism tax passed in a special election Tuesday.

Mayor Emily Quinn said they still have nine affidavit ballots and one absentee ballot to count, but that won’t change the outcome.

The 3% tax will be added to food and beverage purchases inside city limits.

The money will help pay for projects, such as tourism, beautification, recreation, and new parks.

Quinn said specific projects could include demolishing the old county jail and putting in a green space in its place, or a pocket park or museum.

She said city leaders will now form a “Fulton Forward” committee to formulate plans and determine the next steps.

