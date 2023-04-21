Fun-filled weekend of events happening around Golden Triangle

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There are a number of events going on this weekend.

Catfish in the Alley is underway Friday afternoon in downtown Columbus with live music and food for sale. There will be more events Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m.

Friday night is also the last night for Tales from the Crypt.

And the Columbus Pilgrimage Jubilee of Homes is also continuing.

Over in Starkville, the annual King Cotton Crawfish Boil kicks off Friday afternoon. Lampkin and Russell Streets will be closed starting at 3 p.m. and Saturday morning the Starkville Community Market opens up at 8 a.m.

Touch a Truck will also be going on Saturday morning at Sudduth Elementary starting at 10 a.m. and the cost is $5.

