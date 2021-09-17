Fundraising Underway For Cross Project In Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Fundraising is underway for a cross project in Monroe County.

A one hundred and twenty foot cross will be built along a stretch of HIghway 45, near the Tenn Tomm Waterway bridge.

Nearly an acre of land was donated for the cross project by local businessman Buzzy Cullum.

Members of the group, “The cross of Christ, Monroe County,” say it will take the entire community working together to raise the money to place the symbol of hope along the highway for travelers to see.

“It will be a place, in time of sorrow, in time of needs, anyone can come and kneel at the cross, it’s a touching thing for Christians, we are in the middle of the Bible belt, the bulk of all our people are Christians, it will be a time of fellowship when we can unite together and see this cross,” said Cullum.

“We want everyone that passes through Monroe County and the ones in the county to know we are a Christian county, a Christian state, Christian nation. This is a symbol of our faith and humility in what the Lord Jesus Christ did for us,” said Evelyn Thompson, an organizer of the effort.

Organizers say they are hoping churches, youth groups and other community organizations get involved in fundraising efforts.

Donations can be made through the CREATE Foundation.

createfoundation.com/make-a-donation-form/?selectfund=CROSS%20OF%20MONROE%20COUNTY