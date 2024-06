Funeral arrangements announced for community leader

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral arrangements were announced for a community leader and former educator.

Gwendolyn Blake died in a car accident on June 3.

The crash happened on Highway 45 Alternate at the intersection of Strong Road.

Graveside services will be on Saturday at Snow Cemetery on County Road 173 in Okolona.

The services begin at 11 a.m.

A public viewing will not be held.

State troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

