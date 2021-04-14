Funeral directors are eager to work with families on getting COVID relief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Final arrangements can seem expensive – especially when a family is caught off guard, but for some families with loss during the pandemic, there is a chance to be reimbursed for funeral expenses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA finalized details Monday, April, 14 and are now accepting applications.

“We get questions about what information they need and how to apply and the deadline which there is no deadline and how much the benefit will pay,” said Memorial Funeral Home director Hayley Dees.

Dees said these are some questions being asked by families when they call the funeral homes. She also said that she is grateful for the government assistance.

“I think that it’s a great thing that the government has stepped in and is providing this service to families that have lost their loved ones to covid that they’ve made the process simple, and it covers an array of benefits up to $9000. We just feel that it’s a really good service they’re providing after the pandemic,” said Dees.

She said families will need proof of funeral expenses.

“For FEMA they will need a signed contract which will show the services provided and the amount of those service charges they will need the receipts.. a certified copy of the death certificate and any proof of any kind of burial insurance,” said Dees.

The FEMA website is open for families to call and see if they’re eligible, but after the call, it’s up to them to finish the process.

“It will take about 20 minutes to complete the phone call from there it’s up to you to submit your application with your case number and all your requested documents and then within so many weeks they will send you an approval or denial letter,” said Dees.

To see if your family is eligible visit https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance