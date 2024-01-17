Funeral services announced for former CMSD Superintendent

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services were announced for a former Columbus Municipal Schools Superintendent.

Dr. Cherie Labat died on January 9.

Visitation will be on January 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis.

A funeral will follow after the visitation.

Labat served as superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School District from June 2018 until August 2022. She resigned from the position.

Labat was most recently working in a charter school program in Arkansas.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X