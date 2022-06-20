Funeral services begin Monday evening for State Rep. Lynn Wright

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services begin Monday evening for state Representative Lynn Wright.

Visitation is from five until eight at Skelton Funeral Home in Reform.

The funeral service will be Tuesday at 2 PM at Mount Zion Baptist Church in the New Hope community of Lowndes County.

There will be visitation one hour before the service and immediately following at the church.

The 69-year-old passed away this past Friday in Tuscaloosa after a battle with ALS.

In 2020 he was elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Before his time at the state Capitol, Wright was the Lowndes County Schools superintendent, and New Hope principal, and had a Hall of Fame career in coaching.

Locally, he led Pickens Academy to five state championships in 16 years.

Wright is survived by his wife, three sons, and six grandchildren.