ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Funeral services are set for former Aberdeen Police Chief Brent Coleman.

The 83-year-old passed away at this home on Tuesday in Hamilton.

He worked in various fields before becoming an Aberdeen police officer in 1980 and then chief in 1988.

Coleman was the police chief for 16 years in Aberdeen.

Visitation will be tonight from 5 until 8 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Funeral services will be tomorrow at the funeral home and begin at 2 PM.