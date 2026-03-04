Funeral services set for Hamilton man killed in North Carolina

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services have been set for a Hamilton man who was killed in North Carolina.

Services for U.S. Army Specialist Matthew Wade will be Saturday, March 7, at 1 pm at the Hamilton High School Gymnasium, according to Tisdale-Lann Funeral Homes.

You’ll remember, WCBI previously reported that 28-year-old Wade and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kateryna Tovmash, were tragically shot on Saturday, February 14, in North Carolina.

The suspect, 25-year-old Caleb Fosnaugh, was allegedly Kateryna’s ex-boyfriend.

Wade previously served with the Aberdeen Police Department and later served with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.

Wade was currently an active duty army solider who was stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Interment with full military honors will be at New Prospect Cemetery.

