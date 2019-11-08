Funerals held for mother and 4 children killed in Mexico ambush

Ciudad Juarez, Mexico — Five more family members were laid to rest after they were killed in a brutal ambush in Mexico. Rhonita Miller and her four children were buried Friday, including her 8-month-old twins.

Nine Americans, including six children, were killed on Monday. Funerals for some of the victims were held on Thursday.

Mexican authorities said they believe the victims were in an area where there had been a shootout between rival cartels and were mistakenly attacked by one of the cartels. Although family members said they believe the victims were targeted.

All were members of the LeBaron family, a breakaway group of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who settled in Mexico. Eight children survived the attack. But several are still recovering, including 8-year-old Cody, who according to a relative, will not be able to talk for six weeks following surgery where his jaw had to be wired shut.

Another survivor is 7-month-old baby girl Faith. Her mother, Christina Langford Johnson, hid her baby in the backseat, before she was shot and killed. Faith was found 11 hours later.

While Mexican security forces have provided protection for family members during the funerals, many worry about what happens when those forces leave. Mexico is on pace to hitting an all time high in murders this year. Roughly 98% of violent crimes, including homicides, go unsolved.