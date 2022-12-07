Furniture maker moving to New Albany will create more than 100 jobs

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A furniture maker will locate its operations to New Albany and create more than 100 jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority said Homestead Furniture is making a $2 million investment in its new manufacturing operations.

Company leaders plan to fill 117 jobs by the end of next year.

Homestead Furniture expects an increase in demand for motion upholstered furniture and wants to build a stronger market in north Mississippi.

MDA is providing assistance for building improvements. New Albany and Union County are providing tax incentives.

