Furniture Plant Fire Being Investigated as Arson

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -The Washington Furniture plant fire is being ruled arson, and a reward is being offered for information.

Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor says no arrest has been made.

The company and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office are offering the reward for details that lead to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.

Sources tell WCBI the fire started in the facility’s warehouse, that housed finished products.

Investigators are also reviewing surveillance footage.

Multiple agencies responded to the Wednesday fire.

If you have any information call Crime stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.