HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – The race for District Five Supervisor in Chickasaw County has been decided, and the new supervisor will break some barriers.

Margaret Futral is the first female elected to the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors and the first Republican in years. She has a list of goals as she prepares to take office.

Futral is a familiar face at the Chickasaw County Courthouse in Houston. She is visiting with employees of the Tax Assessor’s office, who are temporarily relocated to the hallway because water from a leaking roof has damaged the floor.

“It was an old building, it was leaking and flooring in tax assessor’s office had to be removed and rebuilt, there’s other things wrong with the courthouse but we have filed for a grant and hopefully we will get it,” Futral said.

Renovating the Houston courthouse, built in the early 1900s, is one of the top priorities for the retired educator. Futral, who started attending supervisor meetings four years ago, also wants better roads throughout the county and says healthcare is another big need for area residents.

She has been active in the Republican Party, co-chairing Delbert Hosemann’s campaign for lieutenant governor in Chickasaw County. Futral believes those connections will come in handy as a supervisor.

“I think they will support me and I’m hoping they will support our county because we really need the help up here,” she said.

Futral also promised during her campaign to work for free. She plans on donating her salary to various community organizations.

“Some of my projects are the community theater, on the east side of the square, and then also the girl’s softball field house they are building, also I will be donating to scholarships for disadvantaged students,” Futral said.

Futral will take office in January but says she has been preparing to represent the people of District Five for years.

Futral plans on meeting with other supervisors between now and January to talk about the needs facing Chickasaw County