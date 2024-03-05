Future of MSMS and MUW: Proposed bill poses major changes

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The future of Mississippi University for Women and the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science is in the hands of legislators, with a possible move to operate under Mississippi State University.

Senate Bill 2715 moved through the Senate Education and Appropriations committees but with major changes.

If passed and signed into law, the bill would move the operations of MUW and MSMS and its assets to Mississippi State on July 1, 2024.

It will be called The W at Mississippi State University.

The proposal would also require MSU to make a decision on whether to keep MSMS in Columbus or move it to Starkville next year.

In the education committee, Chairman Dennis DeBar of Leaksville said the move would strengthen MUW, MSMS, Columbus, and Lowndes County.

“The intent of this transfer is to honor the important legacy of the Mississippi University for Women and ensure that ‘The W at Mississippi State University’ shall become a successful, regional university remain located in the city of Columbus, and the campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville, and The W at Mississippi State University in Columbus benefit from their mutual connection. By the session of next year, in 2025, the IHL shall provide all oversight staffing in needs and other resources to ensure the transfer is complete and they shall also ensure that we have a plan for the continued success of math and science school,” said DeBar.

We have reached out to MUW President Nora Miller for comment.

