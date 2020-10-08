TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Future police officers are going through a tough and demanding academy, as they prepare to protect and serve their communities. Cadets at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center are learning about one activity officers do more than any other.

Cadets in Class B 65 have spent the week learning about driving and pursuit tactics. It is one of the key components of police work.

“They’re going to spend the vast majority of their careers in their vehicles, driving, that’s what we do.,” said Driving Instructor Dean Bearden.

Instructor Bearden wants to be sure the area’s future police officers are prepared. That’s why cadets spend a week on an old section of the Tupelo airport. They start with the fundamentals .

“Focusing on basic parking, backing principles and today, wrapping up with pursuit driving,” Bearden said.

For the pursuit driving course, Instructor Bearden, who is also director of the academy, plays the role of a fleeing suspect. Cadets are supposed to keep up with Bearden, maintaining a safe distance. If he gets too far ahead , or if the cadets strike a cone, the pursuit is over. Cadets must follow every one of the instructor’s moves.

It’s all about preparing for the next step.

“We want them to focus on real life scenarios, making sure they understand, this is not just what many people perceive as law enforcement, what you see on TV, real life situations are dangerous,” Bearden said.

Cadets say this has been one of their favorite parts of the academy.

“One of the most challenging parts is maintaining your accuracy, we like to try and go through, see how quick we can get the course done,” said Cadet Amanda Drew.

“The precision you have to do on your turns, in your speed, you check that, cause if you’re off on your angle, then it could cost you severely,” said Cadet Blake Hudson.

While all 23 cadets have qualified in driving and pursuit tactics, only two were able to keep up with Instructor Bearden during the pursuit course.

Class B 65 has two more weeks to go. Their graduation is set for October 23rd.