G.V. Sonny Montgomery Center for America’s Veterans competing for grant

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The G.V. Sonny Montgomery Center for America’s Veterans is one of 15 nonprofits in the running for Regions’ What Makes A Difference Contest.

Mississippians are encouraged to vote in the contest that highlighting organizations helping with the military community.

Residents can learn and vote for the different nonprofits here. You can vote once a day for your favorite organization until November 30.

The winner of the contest will receive a $5,000 grant from Regions.

All competing nonprofits will receive grants of $500 or $1,000 based on vote totals. Regions is also providing a day of volunteer service to all competing organizations.

The Center for America’s Veterans is currently in sixth place.