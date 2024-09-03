EndZone Game of the Week announced: Week 2

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI) — WCBI’s EndZone Game of the Week for week 2 will be New Hope at Choctaw County.

This is a battle between two schools that played one point games in the season opener. New Hope managed to beat Itawamba 21-20 in head coach Allen Glenn’s debut. The Trojans did not win a game last year but Glenn is focused on turning the program around and so far it is working.

Choctaw County lost 22-21 to Parklane Academy but the Chargers still have confidence that they are one of the best teams in 3A. They are led by 5-star Alabama commit Caleb Cunningham. He is a difference maker with his hands on the ball and he will be looking to lead the Chargers to their first win on Friday.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m at Choctaw County high school. We’ll have live coverage 5 and 6 p.m from Choctaw County and highlights on EndZone at 10 and 11 p.m.