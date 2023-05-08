Garbage truck catches fire in Columbus Kroger parking lot

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There were some scary moments for a garbage truck driver Monday morning in Columbus.

Columbus Fire and Rescue put out the flames of the truck.

The driver stopped the rig in the Kroger parking lot at about 8 a.m.

Smoke and fire damage could be seen on the Waste Pro truck.

Fire Chief Duane Hughes said no injuries were reported.

No other vehicles were damaged.

Firefighters are still investigating what started the fire.

