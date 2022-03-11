Gas prices and sticker shock continue to be a hot topic of conversation

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Soaring gas prices and sticker shock at the pump seem to be what everyone is talking about.

So, let’s look at the numbers.

MississippiGasPrices.com is reporting the average price for a gallon of a regular gallon of gas in the state is four dollars and one cent.

Last week, that price was 3.61.

If we go back even further, the website says the same grade of gasoline was two dollars and 50 cents one year ago today.

Right now, the national average is four dollars and 34 cents.