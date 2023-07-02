Gas prices are low for Mississippians for 4th of July weekend
The average for the state of Mississippi is $2.97, which is the lowest state average in the country.
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Those traveling this Fourth of July Weekend may need to fill up their car with gas.
In Lowndes County, the average is 2.95 per gallon, and in Clay County, it is $2.87.
This time last year, the average in Mississippi was all the up to $4.38.
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas is $3.54.