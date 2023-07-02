Gas prices are low for Mississippians for 4th of July weekend

The average for the state of Mississippi is $2.97, which is the lowest state average in the country.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Those traveling this Fourth of July Weekend may need to fill up their car with gas.

The average for the state of Mississippi is $2.97, which is the lowest state average in the country.

In Lowndes County, the average is 2.95 per gallon, and in Clay County, it is $2.87.

This time last year, the average in Mississippi was all the up to $4.38.

The nationwide average for a gallon of gas is $3.54.