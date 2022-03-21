Gas prices lower this week according to AAA

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It may not feel like much difference in your bank account but gas prices are lower this week.

Right now, Triple A says the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.93 in Mississippi.

In Alabama, it’s four dollars four cents.

You can see those prices are lower compared to last week’s numbers.

Triple A reports the current national average is $4.25.

The organization says the lowest price in the WCBI viewing area is in Montgomery County where the average price for a gallon of gas is three dollars 81 cents.