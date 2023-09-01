Gas prices remain steady ahead of Labor Day weekend

MISSISSIPPI/ALABAMA (WCBI) – If you’re packing up the car and heading off for a long weekend getaway, gas prices are stable.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Mississippi is $3.29. That number has only moved a penny since last month.

Last year, the Magnolia State was paying an average of $3.34 a gallon.

In Alabama, the average price rests at $3.42.

Right now, in our viewing area Clay County has the cheapest gasoline averaging $3.21 a gallon.

