Gas prices remain steady ahead of Labor Day weekend
MISSISSIPPI/ALABAMA (WCBI) – If you’re packing up the car and heading off for a long weekend getaway, gas prices are stable.
The average price for a gallon of regular in Mississippi is $3.29. That number has only moved a penny since last month.
Last year, the Magnolia State was paying an average of $3.34 a gallon.
In Alabama, the average price rests at $3.42.
Right now, in our viewing area Clay County has the cheapest gasoline averaging $3.21 a gallon.
