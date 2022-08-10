Gasoline prices are going down

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Gasoline prices are going down.

Triple A reports the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.59 in Mississippi.

That’s 14 cents lower than a week ago and 61 cents lower than last month.

The national average is also falling.

Right now, the organization says the lowest gas in our viewing area is in Montgomery County at $3.37 a gallon.

Noxubee County has the highest at $3.75 on average.

The decline in prices is a welcome relief to many but still doesn’t compare to a year ago when a gallon of regular would cost you $2.79.