Gator Run 5K kicked off Refuge Day at the Noxubee Refuge

The Friends of Noxubee Refuge hosted a Gator 5K and Refuge Day to support the Sam D. Hamilton Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge.

NOXUBEE NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, Miss. (WCBI) – A foggy tranquil morning is a regular scene at the Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge.

Calm waters on Bluff Lake and songbirds speckling the trees create an atmosphere like no other.

The free-to-the-public nature preserve is a space where anyone can come and immerse themselves in the outdoors.

Chris Ayers, a runner and wildlife biologist, shared that the refuge is a resource for the public.

“This refuge allows people to come out, members of the public, to come out and enjoy their outdoor resources,” Ayers said.

Kyle McDill, 5K Organizer and Friends of Noxubee Refuge board member said the refuge is a safe place.

“It’s a public resource for people to come and enjoy with families,” McDill said. “And so it’s a safe place for not only people but also wildlife, the wildlife sanctuary.”

Ayers shared what nature can do for people’s health.

“There are a lot of studies that have shown that people’s mental health improves when they engage with nature,” Ayers said. “If you don’t feel the effects, they’re happening.”

McDill said how being in nature makes him feel.

“It gives me a sense of peace and serenity,” McDill said. “Me and my wife come out here and walk the trails and listen to the birds and watch the water. So it’s kind of a grounding area.”

Anna Perkins and Natalie Peno, Luckyday Scholars Volunteers, shared what they think of the refuge.

“I love it. Like, this is a nice place. Like I come here at night just to study and everything,” Peno said.

“It’s always a quiet place to kind of escape because I know that, like, college life is so busy and like, I feel like it’s a nonstop kind of thing going on,” Perkins said. “And so getting to come out here, it’s just like a minute to slow down.”

The Noxubee Refuge was originally established for the conservation of migratory birds, particularly waterfowl.

That dedication to conservation is in part funded by events like the Gator Run 5K and its’ counterpart, Refuge Day, which hosted live music, demonstrations, and exhibits for all ages.

Ayers shared how he felt after the run.

“I feel tired, but I’m glad that I came,” Ayers said. “It was nice to get up early and go be active, especially in a beautiful place like this.”

McDill said how the 5K made him feel.

“It’s a good feeling,” McDill said. “It’s for a good cause too so that also makes you feel really good.”

The organization that hosted the day’s events, Friends of Noxubee Refuge, is an independent nonprofit that helps to support the refuge through volunteer work and fundraising.

Ayers said he is happy to help the refuge.

“I’m really happy to contribute to the Friends of Noxubee group that helped take care of the park,” Ayers said. “They’re not staff, they’re not federal employees, and so a lot of the benefits are going to them and their volunteer work here to take care of the refuge.”

McDill shared who he wanted to thank.

“I’d just like to say thank you to all the participants and all the sponsors and the Friends group,” McDill said. “And hopefully everybody has a great time at Refuge Day.”

Perkins and Peno said to come to the refuge and to come to the next run.

“Come to the refuge,” Peno said.

“Yeah, run the race next year and you’ll see us cheering you on,” Perkins said.

The Noxubee Refuge was established in 1940 and is located in three different counties.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.