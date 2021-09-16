Golden Triangle Boys and Girls club encouraging members to get vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One way to get kids to do something is to make it fun.

Another way is to give them a chance to win something fun.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Golden Triangle are taking that approach to encourage their members to get vaccinated.

Microsoft has teamed up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America to give away X-Box game systems to members 12 and over who get vaccinated.

In the Golden Triangle, Boys and Girls Clubs are partnering with OCH Regional Medical Center to hold vaccination clinics every Friday from 8 AM until Noon.

Club members who get vaccinated will be entered into a drawing. The following week 3 names will be drawn.

Those 3 kids will each receive an X-Box.

“Mississippi has the lowest vaccination rates, so we’re trying to do our part in the community by encouraging them to do so. I just would encourage all citizens of all three communities to get vaccinated, if not for yourself, for a child,” said Ron Thorton, CEO of Golden Triangle Boys and Girls Club.

Boys and Girls Club of the Golden Triangle has locations in Columbus, Starkville, and West Point.

O-C-H Mobile vaccination units will be going to the clubs in Columbus and West Point.