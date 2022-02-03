GEER Fund Summer Grant Program is offering one-time grant for students

MUW, Miss. (WCBI) – The state of Mississippi and Mississippi University for Women are “GEER”ing up to help students whose college careers were postponed by the pandemic.

The Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief or GEER Fund Summer Grant Program is offering a one-time grant for students who were affected by the pandemic to stay on track for graduation.

GEER will make supplemental grants of up to one thousand dollars available to continuing college students for the Summer 2022 Term.

The GEER grants are only available to Mississippi residents, and there are other criteria that must be met, including the student must be a true, continuing student with at least 12 hours of College courses as of Fall 2021, and have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.0.

These and other requirements can be viewed at https://www.msfinancialaid.org/geer/

The deadline to apply is April 30th.