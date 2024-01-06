George County sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in line of duty

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WXXV) – A George County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday night.

Deputy Jeremy Malone was performing a traffic stop on Highway 98 when the incident occurred.

The suspected shooter drove off leading to a chase into Perry County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding police forces offered help immediately following the incident.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told us that a loss of life like this was felt within all agencies.

“Law enforcement, we have a unique bond and connection to one another. No matter what agency we work with. But during a tragic event like this, that bond tends to grow stronger. We come out, and we help each other. We grieve with one another. We support the family. We support the other law enforcement agencies, especially George County during this time. We’re here to help them, and we will continue to be,” said Ledbetter.

Malone was survived by a wife and three daughters. MBI was leading the investigation.

There is a GoFundMe raising money for Malone’s funeral expenses. www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-jeremy-malone

