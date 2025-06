Georgia man dies in fatal motorcycle accident in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Georgia man was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that 81-year-old Leroy Bobby Rosie of Stone Mountain was traveling east on Highway 82 during June 7’s bad weather.

It is believed that the high winds and heavy rain may have caused Rosie to lose control of his motorcycle and crash.

He died at the scene.

