Georgia’s Kirby Smart explains sideline interaction with Michael Van Buren

Mississippi State fell 41-31 to No. 5 Georgia in Athens on Saturday.

During the game, MSU quarterback Michael Van Buren ran into the Georgia bench at the end of a play. Van Buren was shoved by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart as he left the sideline to get back on the field.

Smart was asked about the interaction postgame and said he was trying to get his defensive coordinator’s attention to make a personnel change.

“I don’t really remember,” Smart said.