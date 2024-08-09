Get outside this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We can all say thank you to the cold front that worked its way through day. Weekend conditions are going to be a little bit cooler and not as humid. Next week, it all returns.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear sky tonight will keep conditions feeling pretty nice. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s. A few of us may even have overnight lows again in the 60s.

WEEKEND: Cooler and drier air will stick around for the weekend. High temps both days are expected to have high temperatures in the lower 90s. Saturday will be mostly clear, Sunday will bring in a few extra clouds. Weekend low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A quick return of the heat and moisture. High temperatures will be pushing back into the middle to upper 90s. Humidity also returns with the extra moisture. There will be a chance for light showers beginning as soon as Tuesday. Low temps will become mild again, in the low to middle 70s.