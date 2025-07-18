MSU Bulldog running for recovery efforts of Texas flood victims

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State Bulldog is lacing up his running shoes for a good cause.

This is all part of an effort by the media brand RedCup News to raise $1,000 to support recovery efforts for those affected by the floods in Texas.

The RedCup Texas branch posted to its followers that for every $20 raised, their ambassador would run a quarter of a mile.

That’s when other universities and the ambassador for Starkville, Caige Baum, joined in to help.

The post received overwhelming support and helped the media brand nearly double its original goal.

Now, Baum and others are hitting the pavement to keep their end of the deal, running a total of 23 miles.

Baum said he’s happy to be a part of something bigger than himself.

“RedCup News is a national organization. We have multiple branches here in the U.S., and I was actually on vacation when I found out about the flooding in Kerr County, and our Texas Branch reached out to all the companies and was like, ‘Hey, I’m doing a fundraiser and I wanted to see if anyone would join me. I am setting a goal for $1,000, and if we meet that, then I have to run like 20 miles’. And I was like, ‘absolutely! That seems like a lot of fun, and I would love to do that’. Little did we know that we would meet the goal, but not only meet it, but break that goal…You know, my heart bleeds for Texas and Kerr County. I have family that lives in Texas. I know Mississippi State has a huge population of students who are from Texas and those areas, so with our account, we always want to put students first, knowing that we are there for the students and with the students, being able to do this and show our solidarity, the Texas family, and showing them we are always going to be there, regardless of the outcome,” said Baum.

