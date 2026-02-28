Get Your Heart Started 5K to take place Saturday morning at Fairpark in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of people are lacing up their running shoes for a 5K promoting heart health in Tupelo.

The “Get Your Heart Started 5K ” takes place Saturday morning at Fairpark. The 5K is sponsored by Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi as a way to help promote awareness and education about heart health and healthy habits.

Staff at Cardiology Associates spent the day making sure all the t-shirts and other prizes were ready for the big event. Organizers say the main goal is to raise awareness about the importance of making healthy choices.

“We are very big into prevention here at Cardiology Associates, so I think that is the goal, to get it out there and let people know, know your numbers, know your risk factors, those kinds of things,” said Cardiology Associates CEO Wendy Chisholm.

Walk-up registration takes place from 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm. It all happens at Fairpark in downtown Tupelo.

