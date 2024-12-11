Getting clearer and cooler

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooler air is moving in behind the cold front. Temperatures will have a quick drop, then a gradual warm up into the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures are on the drop! Expect overnight lows back in the 30s tonight. Luckily, most of the corner will be staying above freezing. Clouds will be very slow to clear tonight. The breeze will pick up, potentially gusting up to 25MPH.

WEDNESDAY: By morning commute, most of the cloud coverage should have cleared away. The W/NW breeze will keep conditions feeling a bit cooler for the middle of the week. High temps will reach the lower 50s. Overnight temperatures will be dropping further, below freezing this time.

THURSDAY: Early Thursday morning will be the coldest of the week, starting the day with the 20s. By the afternoon, highs will be back in the lower 50s. Expecting lots of sun throughout the day, staying dry too. Lows will be cold again, falling close to freezing.