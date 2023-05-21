Geyser Falls prepares for the upcoming busy season

PHILADELPHIA, Miss (WCBI) – It’s not yet officially summer, but a popular water park is already open for the season.

Geyser Falls hosted its soft opening weekend and hundreds came to take a splash.

WCBI was there too and shows us what customers can expect this year.

School is out and many families are starting their summer by heading out to Geyser Falls.

Revenue Manager Rhiannon Lilly says they see thousands of people during operating months and they are expecting an even bigger turnout this year.

” Usually we start off with the weekends but once we hit July we get real busy and we hit about 3,000 to 4,000 people a day, ” said Lilly.

Preparing for the opening day doesn’t happen overnight.

Lilly says they start preparing during the winter season.

” We start hiring actually back in December so we hire them and it takes over 400 employees to operate daily out here. When we hire them they have to go through orientations and training, and then we start doing soft openings where we go live with them and let them practice,” said Lilly.

Lilly has worked at the park for two decades and says that this is many of her employees’ first jobs.

She says one of her favorite parts of working is to see those newest employees learn and grow.

“It a lot of school kids and it’s just great seeing them come in here and learn because this is their first job sometimes… we get to sell entertainment and we get to sell fun for everybody and make memories with everybody so it’s very important we try and put our best foot forward and our kids learn to be good with people and treat people with respect and let everyone have a good time,” Lilly.

While the park is gearing up to be in full swing, you can expect to see a few new things this year.

” The park has been here as you know for 20 years so we have been trying to renovate and renew and make it more fun for everybody and make them want to come back every year where they see something nice and new and bright,” said Lilly.

The water park will be open until September.

For 24/7 news and updates follow us on Facebook and Twitter